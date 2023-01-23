Editor’s Note: The following story has been edited to clarify that Big Ridge Road is on the posted detour.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Those who travel along the bridge carrying Gillett Road in the Town of Ogden should go looking for a new route.

The New York Department of Transportation announced the bridge over the Erie Canal will be closed to traffic starting Monday to begin bridge repairs. The department anticipates the closure to last for eight weeks.

Motorists who use the bridge on their travel routes should follow the posted detour and use State Route 31, Manitou Road, and Big Ridge Road.

The Department of Transportation also reminds motorists that those who speed through work zones will have doubled fines and convictions of two or more speeding violations may result in the suspension of a license.