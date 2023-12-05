ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gillett Road bridge in Ogden will be closed indefinitely starting Wednesday morning, Monroe County officials announced Tuesday.

The bridge, which is over the abandoned CSX Transportation/New York Central Railroad line, was marked as a threat to public safety. This stemmed from an investigation by the Department of Transportation which revealed potential structural deficiencies.

This began back in January when, according to County Executive Adam Bello, CSX did not take action for the bridge, even after a “red flag” was issued. A red flag means that inspectors say that a failure may occur to part of a bridge within two years of the inspection.

Drivers who regularly use the bridge are being asked to use the Big Ridge, Manitou, or Spencerport roads for now.