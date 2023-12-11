ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Once again, a new report from AAA shows gas prices dropping nationally, despite demand for gas slightly increasing.

According to the report. the national average price for a gallon of gas has dropped nine cents to $3.15 while New York’s average dropped five cents to $3.48.

Diesel prices also continue to fall — the national average price dropped nine cents to $4.10 and the state average dropped four cents to $4.55.

The report explains that as demand grew, the domestic supply also grew by over five million barrels. It was due to supply growth that helped lower the prices and gas prices are expected to be low for the holiday season, if oil prices decrease.

Here’s a breakdown of the average prices for a gallon of gas in the Western and Central New York areas: