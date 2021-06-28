Fairport Lift Bridge set to reopen Friday

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — After several delays, the Fairport Lift Bride is scheduled to reopen this week.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place Friday at 11 a.m.

Please join us for the #Fairport Lift Bridge reopening – Friday July 2, 2021 at 11am – Kennelley Park in @FairportVillage ! pic.twitter.com/ge42GTJn6y — Fairport OCED (@FairportOCED) June 28, 2021

The project was delayed for a second time earlier this year, with New York State Department of Transportation officials citing supply chain issues leading to the delay in getting necessary materials for the rehabilitation process.

Initial plans called for construction on the bridge to have been completed by November 2020.

The bridge project started back in September 2019.

