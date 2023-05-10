ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Water Authority is currently working to fix a water main break on State Street in Pittsford.

As of 5:17 a.m. Wednesday morning, traffic on State Street will be reduced to one lane only between Main Street and South Street.

Drivers are told to avoid the area of State Street if possible and use Church Street as an alternate route.

No further information was revealed in regard to what caused the water main break.

