ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Motorists are being advised about some upcoming road closures as the Puerto Rican Festival will hold their annual parade on Saturday.

Line-up for the parade will begin Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and a ceremony will take place before the parade takes off. The city notes that North Clinton Avenue from Clifford Avenue to Upper Falls Boulevard will be closed at 9 a.m. until the parade moves along its route.

Take-off starts at 11 a.m. as the city will be closing the following streets as the parade moves along its route:

Upper Falls Boulevard from St. Paul Street to North Clinton Avenue.

Smith St/Bausch Street from St. Paul Street to State Street.

South Vincent Street from Smith Street to State Street.

State Street from Smith Street to Morrie Silver Way.

Morrie Silver Way from State Street to North Plymouth Avenue.

For those who are looking for more information about the 53rd annual Puerto Rican Festival’s performances and parade, you can check out News 8’s guide to the event by clicking here.