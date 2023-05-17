UPDATE: All lanes on I-390 between Exits 5 and 4 have been re-opened to traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All lanes on I-390 southbound between Exits 5 and 4 will be closed to traffic due to a downed wires incident.

It’s unclear what caused the incident, but currently, all lanes going northbound and southbound will be closed as crews attempt to fix the situation.

It’s unclear what caused the power lines to be downed, but officials say that the estimated time for the lanes to re-open is between one-to-two hours.

