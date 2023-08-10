ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Drivers that travel along State Route 390 in Gates and Greece are being warned of some nightly ramp closures due to construction.

The closures began Wednesday and will end Friday morning, taking place between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The Department of Transportation notes the following ramps will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday:

State Rt. 390 northbound off-ramp to Ridge Road westbound.

State Rt. 390 northbound off-ramp to Ridge Road eastbound.

The DOT notes that the construction is dependent on weather and drivers are reminded that fines are doubled while speeding through a work zone. More information can be found on 511NY’s website.