DOT details $1.6 million project to improve intersection in Penfield

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Department of Transportation officials announced plans Monday for a $1.6 million construction project at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Five Mile Line Road in Penfield.

Officials say the project, which includes the addition of dedicated turning lanes and upgraded sidewalks, will improve traffic flow that provides access to area recreation venues like Shadow Lake and Rothfuss Park; as well as the Scribner Road Elementary and Bay Trail Middle schools.

Officials say the project will resurface the intersection, add dedicated left-turn lanes at all four points and a new right-turn lane in the southbound direction on Five Mile Line Road. They add shoulders will be widened at the intersection and sidewalks will be upgraded to improve accessibility for bicyclists and pedestrians.

DOT officials say two-way traffic will be maintained throughout the project using lane shifts and shoulder closures, adding that limited nighttime construction will be required to complete paving work at the intersection during off-peak traffic hours.

Construction is expected to be completed later this fall and motorists should anticipate delays and seek alternate routes.

“This important project demonstrates the Department of Transportation’s commitment to work collaboratively with the community to create a modern transportation network that improves connectivity, promotes economic growth and enhances safety and quality of life,” said New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Therese Dominguez. “We’re excited to get started on this project, which will enhance safety and boost mobility for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians for years to come.”

“I am delighted to see work begin on this critical infrastructure project,” Rep. Joe Morelle said. “These upgrades will enhance safety for commuters and pedestrians alike, including local residents and students at nearby schools. I’m grateful to the New York State Department of Transportation for their continued work to improve safety and accessibility and move the Finger Lakes region forward.”

“Our residents of Penfield and Webster will benefit greatly from this million dollar investment in the intersection of Route 286 and Five Mile Line Road,” Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said. “The addition of dedicated turning lanes along with upgraded sidewalks will improve the safety and efficiency of this intersection. As always, I am gratefully thankful for the New York State Department of Transportation for listening to the needs of our town leaders and constituents and spearheading countless projects to improve infrastructure throughout Monroe County.”

“I am grateful to the NYSDOT for this new project to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion in Penfield. Residents deserve to safely access their homes, schools, and other community amenities, whether they are traveling by car, by bike, or on foot,” State Sen. Samra Brouk said. “I am also thrilled that so much community input was sought on the need for the project and its final design. Our residents, community leaders, and business owners are thrilled to see this essential investment being made in the community.”

“With all of the improved outdoor recreation in this area of Penfield, including Shadow Lake and Rothfuss Park, as well as those traveling to Shadow Pines, traffic has greatly increased at this intersection in recent years,” State Assemblymember Jen Lunsford said. “I am very pleased to see these much-needed improvements made to ensure Penfield drivers and pedestrians can access our beautiful area attractions, schools and residences safely and more efficiently.”

“The Penfield Community was delighted to learn that NYSDOT had approved major intersection improvements to Atlantic Ave. and Five Mile Line Road,” Penfield supervisor Tony LaFountain said. “Everyone who attended their open house last year were supportive of the project that includes turn lanes and enhanced sidewalks to reduce congestion and improve safety along this major corridor. The NYSDOT have been wonderful partners over the years in providing improvements and upgrades to their roadway systems throughout Penfield to serve our residents and surrounding communities to safely get to work, schools and our many parks and recreational facilities.”