Construction closures along Interstate 390, 490 to hinder Gates travel

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — As construction continues to take shape along Interstate 390 and 490 by the Town of Gates, the NYS Department of Transportation advises drivers to expect closures starting Monday, August 9.

These are the expected areas effected by ongoing construction improvements:

Interstate 390 southbound will be closed to traffic from I-490 westbound to Chili Avenue, between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., starting Monday, August 9, through Thursday, August 12. Motorists should follow a posted detour utilizing I-490 westbound to State Route 204 (Exit 6) to Chili Avenue to I-390 southbound.

The I-490 eastbound and westbound ramps to I-390 southbound will be closed to traffic between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., starting Monday, August 9, through Thursday, August 12. Motorists should follow a posted detour utilizing State Route 204 to Chili Avenue to I-390 southbound.

The scheduled changes are subject to change due to the weather. Officials urge travelers to reduce their speed and use caution when driving through the area, to avoid citations which can lead to license suspension.

For live updates and information regarding the lane and exit closures, drivers may call 511 or visit www.511NY.org.