ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is alerting motorists of a highway construction project that has resulted in the temporary closure in the Town of Sweden.

Sweden Walker Road (Rt. 260) — just South of the intersection with East Avenue — is currently closed at this time. MCSO adds there is no lane for through traffic.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, the closure is in place to accommodate a culvert replacement project.

MCSO says local traffic should continue to proceed northbound on Sweden Walker Road past Gordon Road. All other traffic must follow the posted detour signs.

Motorists traveling northbound are encouraged, according to deputies, to take note of the last possible options for turning off Sweden Walker Road: West on E. Canal Road, or East on Gordon Road.

MCSO asks all motorists to pay attention to the posted signage. According to the NYSDOT, the roadway is set to reopen by 9 p.m. on Sunday, August 6, weather permitting.

The NYSDOT reminds motorists that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. They add convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver’s license.