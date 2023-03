ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Central Avenue — from Cumberland Street and St. Paul Street to N. Clinton Avenue — will be closed to thru traffic starting March 3.

The street will be open to traffic and re-opened at the end of each day. Central Ave. will reopen full-time on Monday, May 15.

This closure is for an emergency repair of a Rochester Gas and Electric Cable.

The City of Rochester asks motorists to obey signage, flaggers, and detours in that area during this time.