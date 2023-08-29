The scene of the crash on I-490 Westbound near Monroe Avenue (News 8 WROC/Jim Tortora)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Motorists traveling on I-490 may see some delays following a crash involving at least two cars Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on 490 Westbound near Monroe Avenue. It appears that one of the cars is being towed away and the other came to a rest at the wall on the side of the road.

Drivers are advised that the right and center lanes are blocked and delays stretch back to Culver Road. It is currently unclear what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

