UPDATE: Officials said that all lanes on 390 South are now open, adding that the left lane is now blocked.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A car crash on 390 South is causing a traffic back-up, officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred on 390 South before Chili Avenue, according to officials. They added that the left and center lanes are blocked.

No official information has been released regarding the crash.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.