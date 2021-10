ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Andrews Street Bridge in downtown Rochester will close Saturday morning and into the afternoon for cleanup efforts in the Genesee River.

The closure begins at 6:00 a.m. Saturday and lasts until 4:00 p.m. Workers with the city’s Department of Environmental Services will spend that time clearing logs and other debris from the river.

The Main Street, Broad Street, and Court Street bridges will remain open as detours across the river.