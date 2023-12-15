ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — All lanes on State Route 390 are now re-open to traffic following a rehabilitation project, according to the NYS Department of Transportation (NYSDOT)

It was announced back in March that there would be crossover traffic on Rt. 390 in Gates and Greece. NYSDOT says that although there may be some pavement rehabilitation, the use of crossovers is not anticipated.

This was part of NYSDOT’s $18 million investment to rehabilitate highways and bridges, which was previously announced in 2022.