ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A multi-car crash along 590 South has prompted lane closures.

News 8 crew members on scene say traffic is down to a single lane. Pictures show several cars involved in the crash along with fire department officials and state police assisting.

A grey Nissan Sentra can be seen pushed to the left-hand emergency lane with visible damage.

Officials have yet to provide updates on injuries as of 9:50 a.m.

There is no further information at this time.

