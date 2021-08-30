2 hospitalized after fiery vehicle crash near Lake Avenue in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police responded to the area of Lake Avenue and Lorimer Street around 6 a.m. for the report of a serious accident between two separate vehicles Monday.

According to officials on the scene, a 49-year-old male resident was trapped in one of the vehicles which was also on fire. The occupant was successfully extracted by Rochester Fire Department marshals.

Both of the drivers involved in the accident were transported to Strong Memorial Hospital with what appear to be non life-threating injuries.

Police say there is an ongoing investigation to understand the accident’s cause. Lake Avenue will remain closed between Phelps Avenue and Jones Avenue as a result.

