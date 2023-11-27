ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Before winter officially approaches, $100 million in funding has been secured to help renew roadways statewide, with multiple in our area.

The money was announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday and will help reshape roadways impacted by extreme weather.

In the Finger Lakes region, areas including Chili, Palmyra, and Perry will see renovated roadways:

Route 33A from the bridge over Black Creek to Route 252 in the Town of Chili

Route 21 from the Thruway to the Village of Palmyra, in the Towns of Manchester and Palmyra, Ontario and Wayne Counties

I-390 from Exit 6 (Sonyea) to Exit 7 (Mount Morris), in the Town of Groveland, Livingston County

Route 250 from the Village of Webster to Lake Road in the Town of Webster, Monroe County

Route 39 within the Village of Perry, Wyoming County

Route 31A from Route 98 to Hulberton Road in the Towns of Albion, Barre, and Clarendon, Orleans County

Route 33 from the City of Batavia to the Village of Corfu in the Towns of Batavia and Pembroke, Genesee County

Route 14 from the former Village of Lyons to Route 104 in the Towns of Lyons and Sodus, Wayne County

Repaving projects will take place across 66 locations in New York State, and will total almost 568 lane miles of pavement.