We’re now coming up on T-minus 3 months until our total solar eclipse on April 8th. While science has allowed us to know exactly where and when totality will occur well in advance, predicting what our skies above will look like is a different animal.

If you were hoping this article would offer some insight as to what our weather will be on April 8th, I’m sorry. I can’t help you, at least not yet. What I can do is offer historical insight as to what sort of weather Rochester experienced on every April 8th through the last 50 years. Rochester will enjoy almost 4 minutes of totality starting at around 3:20pm and lasting until roughly 3:24pm. The Airport keeps detailed hourly observations, so we pulled the 3pm (ish) observations from April 8th through 1974. We then divided things up into 3 categories: Clear to Partly Cloudy (seen in green), Mostly Cloudy (yellow) and Overcast with or without precipitation (red). Here’s what we got-

Over the last half century, favorable sky conditions existed around 3pm 30% of the time. Relatively poor conditions were prevalent 70% of the time (26% Mostly Cloudy & 44% Overcast). This lines up with general climate vibes for the month of April in Rochester, not particularly known for its abundant sunshine that time of year. It’s important to note, Partly Cloudy skies do not inherently mean you’re guaranteed clearing during those 4 minutes. Mostly Cloudy skies don’t mean you can’t luck out with a brief 4 minute break. I was in Tennessee during the 2017 total solar eclipse, staying with a friend from the local NWS office. I went to a park and had a fully clear view of the entire show. At the NWS office only a few miles down the road, a rogue cumulus cloud completely blocked the show. It’s a good reminder that a favorable weather forecast only goes so far. So much is luck of the draw from your local perspective (unless the sky is completely clear).

So, the takeaway history provides us is pretty subjective. I prefer taking the glass half full way of looking at it. Data suggests we have a roughly 1/3 chance of “favorable” sky conditions. Complete bust cloud cover (Overcast) occur less than half of the time. In the words of the great Lloyd Christmas, “So You’re Telling Me There’s A Chance”.