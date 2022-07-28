WYOMING, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Wyoming and Livingston County on Thursday morning.

The tornado warning was in effect for around 35 minutes and has since been dropped down to a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

This tornado warning was in effect until 11:15 p.m. It began around 10:40 p.m. and spread from southwest of Rochester to areas including Perry, Newburg, Gainesville, Ridge, Arcade and Nunda.

Still watching this storm now just south of Dansville still exhibiting some signs of weak rotation. This area is included under the severe thunderstorm warning with the tornado possible tag. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/aMekLBfrC5 — Liam Healy (@LiamHealyWX) July 28, 2022

According to News 8 meteorologists, the rotation is headed toward Livingston County but began to relax its speed when it made contact with the 390. The City of Rochester was not affected.

Wyoming County Director of Fire and Emergency Management Brian Meyers confirms a barn collapsed in Java. Parts of Chaffee Road near Route 78 are closed off to public access due to a number of powerlines and tree debris that has fallen on the roadway.

A roof also blew off the top of a barn located in Gainesville around 10:50 a.m. The damage caused nearby trees to crash on Sheppard Street below.

No more than 100 houses across Arcade and Dansville lost electricity during the two warnings, according to the national weather service in Buffalo.

11AM UPDATE: The severe warned storm moving through Livingston county now has a history of rotation with it, so even through the tornado warning has dropped I would stay in your safe place until this moves through with strong, damaging wind gusts still possible. pic.twitter.com/Bk7edzi3oU — Christine Gregory (@WxChristineG) July 28, 2022

There is no confirmation of a physical tornado on the ground at this time. News 8 meteorologists, however, say heavy rainfall and damaging winds are possible following the tornado warning.

News 8 meteorologist Liam Healy tracked the tornado warning in live timing Thursday morning. Coverage of this warning continued on WROC Channel 8 and rochesterfirst until the warning subsided.

