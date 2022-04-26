ALEXANDER, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Weather Service on Tuesday confirmed that an EF-0 tornado touched down in the Town of Alexander Monday evening.

According to the NWS storm survey, the tornado traveled 0.75 miles around 6:45 p.m., snapping and uprooting trees in its path.

Three buildings were left with damaged roofs, one building was left with broken windows, and two trailers were rolled by winds reaching up to 85 miles per hour.

The NWS said the tornado’s path started just north of the Alexander Fire Rec Hall and ended at the cemetery on Railroad Avenue.