Weather forecast: Fantastic Friday before rain & storms return this weekend

As we save the best for last, a gem of a Friday is in store. We started in the 50s and will climb up into the upper 70s this afternoon. High pressure at the surface brings sunshine and humidity remains low. Changes begin Saturday as warmer air starts to move in early. Temperatures start a bit warmer, in the low 60s. Winds shift out of the southwest and we expect to be in the 80s by early afternoon. Clouds start to thicken quickly ahead of a warm front that will bring rain showers by the evening from west to east. Showers and a few thunderstorms possible through the evening and overnight. A trailing cold front will move through very early Sunday to bring another burst of showers.

While most of Saturday will be dry, expect rain closer to dinnertime. A few showers and thunderstorms move in and last through midnight. pic.twitter.com/e8zWqiNZxu — James Gilbert (@JamesGilbertWX) July 23, 2021

Interestingly, this front doesn’t cool the air for Sunday. While it may drop temperatures immediately after passing, warm and humid air quickly fills in behind the front. Sunday highs will be in the mid 80s and daytime heating will lead to a few isolated showers and thunderstorms. Most will remain dry as we lack any significant lift.

We still expect to stay dry through the first part of next week. Clear skies Monday with temperatures returning to the low 80s. A similar scenario Tuesday, and both days will have a low risk of a diurnally driven shower or thunderstorm. The next rain chance comes the middle of next week as a boundary approach sometime Wednesday. That should drop temperatures just a bit as well.

~News 8 Weather Team