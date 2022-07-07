ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Traveling in 12 passenger vans and chasing storms while being on the road for weeks at a time isn’t just something we saw in the famous 1996 film Twister. A similar experience is offered in a class at SUNY Oswego every spring giving meteorology students an opportunity to get out of the classroom to not only see, but study severe weather right in nature’s classroom. I spoke to the professor who runs the class on what it was like to get back out on the road this past June after a 3-year hiatus.

The storm chasing program offered at SUNY Oswego every spring can only be described as an intense weather bootcamp. It’s been 3 years since SUNY Oswego Meteorology Professor Dr. Scott Steiger got to take students out where they’re constantly on the run, making split second decisions and jumping from one storm to the next.

Dr. Scott Steiger, SUNY Oswego Meteorology Professor says, “You eat, live, and breathe weather for the whole three weeks. I mean from the moment you get up to the moment you go to sleep, we’re constantly looking at weather data, constantly doing the forecast, and comparing it to what we saw at the end of the day…”

Dr. Steiger has been doing this since 2007 with each trip offering a new opportunity to see different weather phenomena.

“Couple neat things I haven’t seen before in my years of storm chasing that these students got to see was this spectacular mammatus display. There were these rows very far and almost as far as the eye could see, rows of these mammatus which was really cool, and then the other thing that was new for me and what the students saw in the middle of Odessa, Texas on the road we saw like 4 inches of hail piled up on the road, and that was really cool…” Dr. Steiger says.

First year student Evan Biedron from Buffalo, New York says it was like nothing he’s ever seen before.

“Being from upstate New York you never see storms like we saw out there. Even mammatus clouds you rarely even see those out here. From tornadoes to supercells… it’s definitely been an amazing experience…” Evan says.

Even half of the current News 8 weather team went on the trip back in 2019. Both Meteorologist Liam Healy and Meteorologist Christine Gregory were fortunate enough to chase similar storms just a few years ago.

“It is a lot of work to put it together, um but I feel that it’s very much worth it because the laboratory for meteorologists is outside. We spend a lot of our time in our four-year degrees looking at computers which are very important tools obviously in meteorology, but to really understand the atmosphere you have to see it, you have to smell it, you have to look at it right I mean, hear it right? There are all these senses that we use when we’re out there…” Dr. Steiger says.

For anyone who’s passionate about what the atmosphere can do, it truly is a wild and worthwhile experience.