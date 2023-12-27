The Bills will be taking on the Patriots Sunday at 1pm in Orchard Park. Through this point in the season, weather has played a relatively limited role in many of our home games. To a large extent, this Sunday will be no different.

The biggest takeaway weather-wise for those heading to Orchard Park will be the chill. No, we’re not talking brutal cold. Heck, we’re barely even talking about “seasonable” temperatures. But relative to our warmth lately, this will be a noticeably cooler game to sit through. Temperatures will hold in the middle to upper 30s with just enough of a breeze to knock a few degrees off that in the wind chill department. Again, relative to what it could be (and has been in the past) this time of year, this could still be considered balmy. Relative to recent home games, it’s cold. A trough will be swinging by the Great Lakes Sunday. This will keep overcast skies in the picture throughout the game and likely support at least some chance for a few light rain/snow showers. Does it look impactful? No…both from the standpoint of the game itself & those of you driving to and from the game. Temperatures might try and slide below freezing well after dark for those heading back late, but given still limited precipitation chances it appears unlikely there will be issues on roadways.

Go Bills!