Below is a radar screen shot of the storms moving through the region as of 12:44pm. The heaviest rain is moving into the Finger Lakes while rain showers continue for much of Western New York.

Strong thunderstorms may bring frequent lightning and heavy downpours as a cold front scrapes across the area. Rain and storms will continue through around 7 pm this evening.

While the number one threat is lightning, minor flood concerns will continue through sunset just before 9pm.