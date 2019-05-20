Gov. Cuomo declares state of emergency along Lake Ontario shoreline Video

ORLEANS COUNTY, NY (WIVB/WROC) -- Monday morning, Gov. Andrew Cuomo came to Olcott to declare a state of emergency along the Lake Ontario shoreline.

The higher-than-average water levels of the lake have caused concern for flooding in lakeshore communities, like Olcott.

During the last update we received, the water level was about 21 inches higher than average.

A "no wake zone" was issued within 1,000 feet of the shoreline due to the high waters.

The order follows other states of emergency issued by Monroe and Wayne counties along the lake and other waterways.

In an email Monday morning, a representative for the International Joint Commission said the agency, which oversees water levels in the lake, was increasing outflows again after heavy rain last week.

A spokesperson writes, "Lake Ontario water levels remain below the record highs of 2017, but above the criterion H14 high level that applies this time of year, authorizing the International Lake Ontario – St. Lawrence River Board to deviate from regulation Plan 2014."