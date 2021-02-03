Snowy commute after 6 inches of snowfall, wind could impact visibility

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Snowy roads are meeting commuters on Wednesday morning as the Winter Storm Warning continues through 7 a.m.

Over 6 inches fell throughout the Rochester region overnight, and more in surrounding areas.

Officially 6.1" of snowfall in #ROC through 1 a.m. Still lightly snowing here in town. ❄️❄️ — Josh Nichols (@wnywxguy) February 3, 2021

Officials say the plows have been out and will continue to be. Jordan Guerrein of the New York State Department of Transportation warns drivers to slow down and take extra caution if driving near a plow on the road.

“They (plows) operate at a much slower rate of speed than typical vehicles do so if you’re up on 490 or 390 and you’re come up on a plow, that plow is going a maximum of 35 miles per hour. If you’re going to fast as for conditions, if you’re going like 50 mph, it’s going to be a lot harder for you to stop when you see that plow so we really need people to be vigilant be aware of surroundings.”

Out here on University Ave by the Culver Rd intersection. A decent layer of snow coverage on roads. Take it SLOW this a.m.@wnywxguy tells me the storm is wrapping up- but some wind is going to make drifting snow a visibility issue, something to keep in mind for your commute! pic.twitter.com/BWnzNYFcus — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) February 3, 2021

So this is Winter. I forgot what you looked like. Out in road conditions this am with @eriketacost_tv while @MarkGruba @wnywxguy hold things down at the @News_8 studio pic.twitter.com/mGmhRwTrSr — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) February 3, 2021

Private business getting a start on cleanup after #roc saw 6”plus of snow in many spots since the snow started yesterday afternoon. Stay with @News_8 @wnywxguy @MarkGruba @eriketacost_tv for all of the latest and what to expect the rest of the day pic.twitter.com/hkZ6DeocrS — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) February 3, 2021

Snowfall will eventually stop but wind will pick up impacting visibility on the roads.

Check bad with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.