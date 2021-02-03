Snowy commute after 6 inches of snowfall, wind could impact visibility

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Snowy roads are meeting commuters on Wednesday morning as the Winter Storm Warning continues through 7 a.m.
Over 6 inches fell throughout the Rochester region overnight, and more in surrounding areas.
MORE| TRACK SNOW WITH LIVE RADAR HERE.
Officials say the plows have been out and will continue to be. Jordan Guerrein of the New York State Department of Transportation warns drivers to slow down and take extra caution if driving near a plow on the road.
“They (plows) operate at a much slower rate of speed than typical vehicles do so if you’re up on 490 or 390 and you’re come up on a plow, that plow is going a maximum of 35 miles per hour. If you’re going to fast as for conditions, if you’re going like 50 mph, it’s going to be a lot harder for you to stop when you see that plow so we really need people to be vigilant be aware of surroundings.”
Snowfall will eventually stop but wind will pick up impacting visibility on the roads.
Check bad with News 8 WROC as we update this developing story.