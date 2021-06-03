Rochester native James Gilbert named morning, noon meteorologist for News 8 WROC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — News 8 WROC announced Thursday the promotion of Meteorologist James Gilbert to weekday morning Meteorologist on News 8 at Sunrise and News 8 at Noon.

In addition to his broadcast responsibilities, Mr. Gilbert will provide frequent weather updates on RochesterFirst.com, the RochesterFirst App, and associated digital and social platforms.

“Ever since I was a kid growing up in Rochester, I wanted to forecast the weather for this region,” said James Gilbert. “My dream is now a reality and I look forward to providing accurate forecasts for the great people of Western New York and the Finger Lakes.”

A Brighton native, James fell in love with science in middle school and weather became his passion during in high school. He received his bachelor’s degree in Meteorology at Oswego State University and began his career at WCAV-TV, the CBS station in Charlottesville, Virginia. He earned his Broadcast Meteorologist Certification from the American Meteorological Society. Gilbert was hired by News 8 WROC in 2017 as the weekend Meteorologist and reporter.

“James has definitely earned this promotion. He understands Rochester weather and has cultivated a strong track record for accuracy” said Vice President and General Manager Wendy Bello. “His high energy coupled with a passion for forecasting weather across this region makes him a terrific addition to our morning team.”

“James recognizes how the weather impacts people’s lives. During his time at WROC, he has had the opportunity to cover all types of severe weather,” said Steve Koles, WROC-TV News Director. “His knowledge of the region also gives him insight into what is important to viewers in the morning.”

Gilbert begins his new assignment immediately and joins anchors Mark Gruba and Lia Lando for both News 8 at Sunrise and News 8 at Noon.