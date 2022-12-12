ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Drivers across the greater Rochester area should be prepared to see more salt trucks and snow plows out this week and roads become icier with chances of snow on the way.

Both the City of Rochester and the State Department of Transportation are loading up their trucks and say they’re fully staffed to keep up.

Even though this December was a slower start than these agencies are used to in years past, they’ve been mobilizing their fleets and monitoring potential winter storms in the near future so they can send trucks out instantly when called.

Since November, the State Department of Transportation has been preparing its crews to clear all highways. Today, the City of Rochester Public Works team has been loading salt into every truck. Both say they’re properly stocked to keep roads open.

“We have plenty of salt and we replenish this salt all season long,” Rochester Director of Operations Karen St. Aubin explained. “So, as we use it, we get more salt in. We have plenty to start the season, we always fill the shed at the end of the season.”

“We know how quickly the weather can strike,” Joe Leathersich with the Department of Transportation added. “A lake effect band could form in minutes and dump snow, and we got to be ready for that. So, it’s a constant assessment making sure we have the resources in place, the crews in place, the trucks are ready.”

Although both Rochester and the state still say they’re hiring, each entity believes they have enough drivers to meet demand.

“We’re always hiring, it’s a drum we continue to beat throughout the year,” Leathersich continued. “If someone gets hired as an operator, they can continue on to be working through the summertime to repair potholes, guardrails, things like that.”

“We do have enough staff to keep up with demand,” Aubin said. “But certainly, we’re always looking to build a team here.”

Drivers can expect to see more plows out this week on all roadways and are urged to use caution by reducing speed and keeping your distance from each truck.

“This is winter in Rochester and the temperatures, and the precipitation makes a difference,” Aubin warned. “So, we have to put on the winter driving skills, certainly, leave enough time for yourself, and give the trucks enough room to do what they need to do. We have some people that want to get around the trucks but you’re better behind it cause they’ll pave the way for you.”

For those who live in the City of Rochester, it’s on you to clear your sidewalks until more than 4 inches of snow falls. Then the city will step in. Also, make sure you move your cars parked off the side of the road to make room for plows.

To get updates or report road problems in Rochester, you can call 3-1-1. As for state highways, the DOT posts updates over at 511NY.org.