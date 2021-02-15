Rochester area readies for winter snow storm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The winter storm that dumped snow in Texas early this week is headed toward Rochester Monday. Municipalities across our region are getting ready to deal with heavy snowfall overnight and into Tuesday morning.

News 8 found crews salting the roadways along I-590 Monday afternoon. Irondequoit’s director of public works says his team will be ready to go once the snow starts piling up.

“It’s a big one,” said Bob Kiley, “bigger than we’ve had all year long no doubt about that. We’ve been prepared for this type of event throughout the snow and ice season.”

Kiley says it helps that schools are closed this week, minimizing the morning and afternoon traffic.