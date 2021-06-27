Reduce energy consumption to save money while keeping cool

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP/KSNW) — Mega-heatwaves have baked the country this season, with some forty-million people experiencing spikes into the triple digits. Some areas in the western U.S. saw temperatures 15-to-20 degrees above average over the past week, complicating drought and energy shortages.

06/27/2021: The heat and humidity stick around as rain chances go up

In Massachusetts, energy consumption is approximately 40% greater during the hot summer months. If you’re not conserving energy, the temperatures may not be the only thing rising — so could your energy bill if you’re trying to beat the heat. To keep your bill low, try keeping your air conditioner setting as warm as possible. For every degree higher on the thermostat, the air conditioner will use 1% to 3% less electricity.

“Our advice is maybe to start out at about 78 degrees and see how that feels for you and your family, just find that balance between energy efficiency and comfort at home,” Gina Penzig, a utility provider in the Midwest said. “You can opt to have sandwiches or salads for dinner and not turn the stove on during that hottest part of the day, waiting until later in the day to do your laundry and to do dishwashing things like that.”

Keep blinds closed when it’s hot out to prevent unwanted heat from entering a home through windows. Using curtains, shades, and blinds can lower indoor temperatures by up to 20 degrees. Penzig believes you should lower your blinds and shut the vents in rooms you don’t use, but don’t turn off your AC while you’re away. “It’s going to be a lot of strain on your unit and it is not cost-effective,” Penzig said.

Taking it outside your home, you can use a hose to cool off the siding and roofing. Still, “It’s gonna be a quick temporary fix for sure,” David Becker, who’s in housing and construction said. That method is both too labor-intensive and resource-intensive for short-term relief.

If you plan to nail down some home upgrades this year, Becker said you could cut the cooling cost long-term by choosing lighter colored siding for your home and buying energy-efficient windows. As for window tinting, Becker says to think again. “They really don’t work that well and they usually peel off, so I wouldn’t recommend that,” Becker said.

It’s not easy to stay cool while keeping your electric bill low. Check out some more guidelines to get frugally frigid: