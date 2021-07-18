Record-breaking rainfall submerges parts of Victor golf course

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Roadways and basements were not the only places flooded during Rochester’s record-breaking rainfall Saturday.

Most golf-cart pathways at the Ravenwood Golf Club of Victor were completely submerged overnight, stopping play. Golfers were able to continue play Sunday after water levels subdued.

“Yesterday it was an all day rain, I haven’t seen one of those in a long time, we got about four inches of rain here yesterday,” said Mike Roeder, the club’s general manager. “There’s really no way to get a golf cart through that kind of water, so all I was hoping for was the rain to subside and get the golf course open so the golfers could get by.”

Several areas in and out of Rochester experienced flooding. As the rain continued to fall, the phone lines of local fire departments continued to ring.

Cart paths running across Ravenwood Golf Club were cleared out Sunday, allowing golfers to attack the green once again.

The rainwater was drained thanks to the course’s water management system.

“We were fortunate to put some good drainage in in advance, and that gives us the ability to get out on the course quicker,” Roeder said. “Sometimes you think you can’t get too much water, but right now we’ve had enough.”