Pummeling winds hit Monroe County, cut off power for over 30,000 residents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Severe winds have caused power outages for over 30,000 RGE customers in the region. Monroe County has urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel due to road damage Saturday.

High Wind Warnings are in effect for much of the region for gusts expected to peak between 60-70 mph. According to the National Weather Service, Batavia recorded a peak wind speed of 74 mph.

Per the NWS, peak wind gusts thus far…



Batavia: 76 mph

Buffalo: 74 mph

Niagara Falls Airport: 74 mph

Warsaw: 71 mph — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) December 11, 2021

As of 7 p.m., 36,388 Rochester Gas and Electric customers have lost power due to high winds. According to RGE, most of the outages at this hour are west of the Genesee — areas like Chili, Gates and Greece.

New York Weather Authority is reporting that North Chili has been affected the worst. The area currently has over 3,000 residencies without power.

To view a live map of electricity outages in Rochester, use the RGE company website here.

The area will still expect strong gusts of 60+ locally through at least 7pm before winds slowly start to taper.

RGE has 1,800 line and tree crews to tackle damages this weekend across the state. National Grid has around 2,500 field force members across upstate New York as well. There is a number of down power lines along with trees that are currently affecting outages in Rochester.



David Bertola with the national grid says you can never predict how many outages are likely to occur — but you can be prepared.

“Make sure you have fresrh batteries, flashlights, phone charged ready to go,” Bertola said. If you see a down power line always assume its carrying live power never touch it you could always dial 911. If you are operating a generator make sure its operated outdoors to prevent build up carbon monoxide. Before operating make sure to disconnect the main breaker located in the basement”

Authorities are asking drivers to treat malfunctioning traffic lights as 4-way stops.

