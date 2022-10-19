ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the colder weather fast approaching, more of us are getting our cars prepped for the snow and ice-filled months ahead.

When trying to decide which windshield wiper solution is best for your car it’s important to know which type is best for the colder weather, and also what the difference is between the standard solution and the deicer type that you would typically use during the winter.

Service Manager of Action Towing Service Thomas Nary says the main difference is how much water versus alcohol content there is in the solution.

“…the higher the alcohol content the lower the freezing point so like -20, -50 is what you’ll see in the winter washer fluid mixes… alcohol-based windshield washer fluid is what you would want in the wintertime. It doesn’t freeze in the reservoir. It helps kind of melt the ice and clear the windshield — so super important. You don’t want to put water in cause water can freeze and break the tank,” Thomas said.

Most part stores in New York right now are selling a solution that has a strong alcohol content but is still something you should pay attention to, including the type of wiper blades on your car.

“Yeah, in the winter you want to run the winter blades, most of the blade is trapped behind a piece of plastic so the snow and ice can’t get behind it and build up. They’re also heavier to push the heavy snow. The newer stuff has like a teflon, rubber piece built on top of the membrane, so it clears better right, so definitely there’s a big difference between winter and summer blades,” Thomas says.

While there are different types of blades and solutions out there, you don’t have to spend a ton of money especially when it comes to the solutions as long as they are a winter-based deicer. Just remember to keep one or two in the trunk to make sure you’re prepared, and your windshield can stay as clear from the elements as possible.

If you’re curious as to how much fluid you currently have left in your tank you can easily check this at home by popping the hood with the reservoir typically found on the left side of the car, or your local mechanic can do it free of charge.