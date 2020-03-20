Power outages: Wild winds arrive on first full day of spring

It'd be a dream come true, wouldn't it? A computer model that knew what COVID-19 was going to do. Much like a vaccine or a cure, it doesn't exist (yet). But studies are being done to assess if WEATHER can play a role in how COVID-19 evolves.

It's not a foreign concept. We know there are many viruses out there that have at least some element of seasonality to them. The flu, for example, is at it's worst during the Winter. Could COVID-19 follow in the same footsteps as other infectious diseases? A new study seems to suggest the answer may be yes. I've attached a link to the study at the bottom of this story.