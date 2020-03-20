Power outages: Wild winds arrive on first full day of spring

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Strong wind has arrived on the first full day of spring.
As of 2:37 p.m. Friday, more than 480 RG&E customers were without power in Monroe and Wayne Counties.
Power outages by county:
Power outage map:
RG&E urges homes to be prepared in power outage situations and stock up on flashlights, batteries, water and safety equipment. They offer a full storm safety checklist on their website.
