Over 100 pounds lost by Rochester man - "It's all about the food"

WEBSTER, NY (WROC) - Losing weight is synonymous with the month of January, and one Rochester man had tried for years to shed those extra pounds, until he'd had enough. He now owns a business revolved around healthy eating.

"I was over 200 pounds by the time I was ten years old," said Caleb Hoag. "Sometimes I'd drop a little bit of weight here and there."

It always came back. He got up to around 275 pounds until 2015. A lost relationship, and a realization.

"You get dumped or whatever or something happens, and you're like, all right, I gotta fix this," said Hoag. He found a few inspiring books that helped catapult him into a fit lifestyle. “There's a lot of misinformation out there. People see X-Y-Z fad diet and say, ‘Oh well it worked for that person, great, it must for me.’

It took about a year- and just over 100 pounds shed. The focus was on what goes in the food. Now he doesn’t avoid certain foods but makes sure to understand and know what goes in each dish. Low calorie bread, fresh ingredients; all have been an inspiration for a meal prep company called “Savage Chef Kitchen” that specializes in pizza.

Hoag’s best advice for those trying lose weight is to stay away from lofty goals and focus on the day to day, with smaller goals for long term success.

