BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Now that most of the heavy snow has finished let’s look back at where the heaviest snow fell during Western New York’s first “big” lake effect snow event of the season.

After each storm the National Weather Service office in Buffalo releases a list of all the snowfall reports they received from Meteorologists like the News 8 Weather Team and the public. We plotted this data on a map to make it easier to pinpoint just where the heaviest snow fell. To no surprise, much of it was out in Wyoming, Erie, and Chautauqua Counties as well as up along the Tug Hill Plateau in Oswego and Jefferson Counties.