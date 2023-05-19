Just in time for summer, the News 8 App has gotten a big upgrade! In addition to keeping you on top of breaking news and the daily forecast, you can now activate push alerts for incoming weather — whether it be a severe storm, or a nuisance shower.

Choose your options

You can select which type of alerts you wish to receive. If you missed the notification about the new options, you can still sign-up. Click on the accordion in the upper left corner and scroll down to settings.

We’d strongly recommend the National Weather Service and lightning alerts. But if you also want an idea when a routine rain shower is moving in and out, enable those alerts as well.

If you’re traveling, you can even adjust your location to receive alerts for that region.

Scan to download the News 8 App

Or click here for links to the App Store or Google Play.