ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Some people think of Labor Day as a day off to relax and pay tribute to the contributions and achievements of American workers, but there was nothing relaxing about Labor Day of 1998 when a powerful line of storms rolled through New York State the night before.

Just before midnight on September 6th, 1998, a widespread, long-lived windstorm known as a Derecho raced through Western New York at a speed of 70 miles per hour.

The storm caused extensive damage to trees, homes, and power lines across the state through the early morning hours of September 7th.

Lynette Baker was on a 35-foot sailboat in Sodus Bay with her husband at the time and their 4-month-old son when she describes hearing the approaching winds buzzing in the distance.

“We had gone to bed for the night and I woke up because it starting lightning and I always appreciate a good lightning storm so I got out of bed and decided to take a look at it and other people started waking up too and looking at it and then, sure enough, it got pretty windy it was I don’t know the exact number it was hurricane force winds that night,” Lynette says.

89 miles per hour was the exact number, and the strongest measured wind gust recorded at the Rochester airport with winds estimated to have reached 115 miles per hour in the most seriously damaged areas.

“The boat you know would go down on one side, go down on the other side because it would swing around on an anchor and so then it would bend over based on the wind, and the next day when we pulled up the anchor which is a pretty sizable anchor for a thirty-five-foot boat, it was bent ninety degrees, so we got pretty lucky that the anchor held,” Lynette said.

Some people were not as lucky as the storm reached the Syracuse area shortly after 1 a.m. 3 people were killed and 10 were injured mostly at the New York State Fairgrounds. Back in Rochester, Lynette said that, despite no one getting hurt and being a family of sailors, she’s never experienced a storm quite like this one.

Locally, both Wayne and Monroe counties were declared federal disaster areas with outages for many places lasting nearly a week from the storm. While the event was a rarity for the area, it surely left a mark on many in the community.