Tornado damage: Livingston County shares pictures of where EF-1 tornado touched down

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Livingston County announced in a press release Tuesday, saying that that the NWS-confirmed tornado that touched down near Conesus only caused minor damage to some trees, foliage, and to a storage shed and pool.

The county shared these photos of the damage with News 8. They further elaborated in a release:

“The severe weather event began near the town lines of Conesus and Springwater, traveling east-southeast from there with consistent tree damage through the hamlet of Websters Crossing. Damage began to the west of Route 15 and continued across the intersection of Main Street and Route 15, then through a swamp and a second wooded area crossing Marrowback Road. The tornado knocked down or uprooted several softwood and hardwood trees and caused some minor structural damage to a storage shed and pool.“

“This tornado touched down right behind a row of houses and came out of the woodline within throwing distance of several homes,” said Livingston County Deputy Administrator William Mann in a statement. “Considering this storm’s path, we’re just amazed and grateful there were no injuries reported and no structures were seriously impacted. Thankfully, most of the damage was done in wooded areas away from homes.”