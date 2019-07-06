Lake shore flooding expected overnight

Lake Ontario water levels continue to be at record highs and a northeast wind overnight may cause some more problems for homeowners along the southern shores of Lake Ontario.

The water levels have plateaued right around 249 feet for the entire month of June and first week of July. As seen below the 2019 water levels have been well above the 2017 levels for weeks and it will take several months for water levels to get closer to normal.

As a cold front moves through tonight, the winds will begin to ramp up. Gusts 20-30 mph along the lake shore out of the northeast are expected. That will create waves up to five feet along the shoreline. The potential for more flooding and erosion will last from about 2 am Sunday to 2 pm Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo has a Lake Shore Flood Warning up for this period.