Keep up to date with strong to severe storms expected this afternoon

Use this page to follow along as we expect to track strong to severe storms this afternoon.

Discussion:

There is an active threat for severe weather going forward this afternoon. The key time frame to keep an eye to the sky will be from 1 PM to 10 PM as several rounds of scattered and isolated storms are expected to develop. It will be important to be weather aware if you’re planning to be out and about today.

THIS MORNING:

With just enough instability and moisture present in the air this morning a few scattered showers with rumbles of thunder may develop before the noon hour. While these potential showers are not expected to be the strongest we see all day, always remember that when thunder roars, go indoors. It may be a good idea to pack the rain jacket heading out the door this morning.

10:57 AM SATELLITE UPDATE:

A key factor in determining the strength of these potential storms this afternoon will be this overcast blanket of clouds. If these clouds persist enough to prohibit prime-time sunshine to heat the ground, we may end up decreasing the threat a bit for any stronger storms.

10:41 AM RADAR UPDATE:

Scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder are approaching just west of Buffalo. Mostly cloudy skies are filtering in this morning with a small shower over east Orleans county. Mainly everyone is keeping dry at the moment.

THIS AFTERNOON: As a warm front lifts through this afternoon temperatures will warm well into the 80s with increased humidity and moisture. The best chance for strong thunderstorm development will be early this afternoon into the evening as scattered showers and storms push through the majority of the viewing area.

Main Threats: The current parameters in place suggest decent chances for damaging winds, heavy downpours creating a decent risk for flash flooding, and enough shear (or spin) in the atmosphere for an isolated spin up tornado with the strongest of storms. Although the tornado threat remains low, the chances are present this afternoon with just the right ingredients in place for its potential, and something to keep a close eye on.

The WROC Weather Team will keep this page up to date this afternoon as storms start to develop into a seemingly active weather day.

Remember, if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your area it’s best to seek shelter indoors as soon as possible.