Interactive radar: Follow the winter storm in the Rochester area

**Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Monroe, Orleans, Wayne, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario and Yates counties from 7 PM this evening until 1 PM Tuesday**

Monday through Tuesday

MAJOR STORM: Snow will develop across the area early Monday with an initial wave ahead of the main event. Most of the snow Monday will be light with only an inch or two by sunset. Snow will begin to ramp up in intensity into Monday night as low pressure approaches. This will result in widespread heavy snow enveloping the region tonight. Travel conditions will rapidly deteriorate. The back side of the storm means more snow much of Tuesday where lake enhancement should keep snow going around the Rochester area.

Expect a very slow go and difficult travel Monday night into the Tuesday morning commute, and it’s looking increasingly likely parts of the area will end up with at least a foot of snow out of this by day’s end Tuesday. Here are the latest thoughts on snowfall by Tuesday night:

MORE ｜More active pattern ahead? Multiple waves with widespread snow and ice possible next week

A few lingering flakes may greet us into Wednesday, otherwise it’s a mainly quiet day with cloud and some sun possible. We’ll quickly be greeted by another system to bring snow and even a wintry mix at times with slight model disagreement still on the exact placement of the low. The difference between a low and higher impact event will be whether we see more snow, or more of an icy outcome. Stay tuned for more details through the course of the week.