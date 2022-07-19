ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — General Physician Richard Charles says in this heat — these common symptoms might be a sign of heat stroke.

“If (you) start to have a headache, if (you) get nauseous. If (you) feel lightheaded or dizzy, if (you) feel your heart start to race, or palpitate, that would be a sign we should move inside where it’s cooler. And make sure you’re hydrating aggressively with water or other beverages,” Charles said.



Two Camp Counselors from Camp Seneca Lake were in Rochester Tuesday enjoying their day off. Eli Kinel and Caylee Berlowitz are taking it slow with the kids on Wednesday.

“I’m going to stay inside my house for the first portion of the day,” said Kinel. “Yeah, we normally just go in the pool and use our battery-powered fans to stay cool,” said Berlowitz.

And when it comes to your pets in all this, Ashley Zeh with Lollypop Farm says if it’s too hot for you — it’s too hot for them.

“They really do have a hard time. They’re more susceptible to things like heat stroke, so you really do have to be careful,” Zeh said.

Extremely hot days she says are a great day to leave them in the house. If they are outside, though: “You can do things like making sure they have plenty of water, nice cool, crisp water. And watching out for things like heat stroke.”

Zeh says those signs should be apparent. “So, excessive panting, if there is vomiting, things like that. They can definitely be a sign that your animal is struggling,” she said.

Zeh also said now is really not the time to be taking your dog out for a run or long walks — and limit their outdoor activity to the early morning or the evening.

On a side note, Lollypop Farms is seeing an uptick in pets coming into their shelter — if you’d like to adopt or foster a pet, click here. The City of Rochester is also looking for people to adopt pets, more information can be found here.