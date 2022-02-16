CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — With flood watches in effect for the entire viewing area, flooding caused by the combination of rain and snowmelt will be a concern over the next 24-48 hours. Let’s dive into our risk locally including what our risk looks like for ice jams.

Warming temperatures during the winter may be nice to get outside in, but it can also cause issues when combined with enough rain and meltwater from snow that’s left on the ground. Any rapid melting creates the risk for flooding in low lying creeks and streams, and especially areas most prone to ice jams.

I spoke with Mike Fries, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Buffalo where he says one of the biggest things to set up for an ice jam is an extended period of cold weather before the warmup.

“An abrupt warm up with a fairly heavy precipitation event, really any heavy rainfall event are the two big things we watch in terms of trying to figure out whether we’re gonna have ice jams.”

The build up of the ice is the biggest part of the equation, with both January and February falling below average temperature wise causing smaller creeks and streams to freeze over. Mike says that one of the most prone areas to ice jams around here is Black Creek right here in Chili.

Ice jams may cause flooding across western and north central NY through Friday. While ice jams can occur across the entire region, issues are more frequent on the Cayuga Creek, Buffalo, Creek, and Cazenovia Creek in Erie County and Cattaraugus Creek in Chautauqua. pic.twitter.com/gDb3KtGPkR — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) February 16, 2022

Some of the biggest hazards with ice jams are people being out on the ice when it’s breaking up, and the risk of flooding as water can build up and flood the surrounding land quickly.

“Leave dealing with an ice jam to professionals because they are notoriously unstable and can move very quickly, so if you notice ice jamming on a river, do not go out and walk on it, do not try to do much of anything with because the potential loss of life to yourself is far too high.”

Officials say if you see an ice jam you are encouraged to report it to your local county dispatches, and the National Weather service on their Facebook or Twitter feeds.

Additional statement from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation: The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) encourages municipal officials to immediately undertake local assessments of potential ice jams in flood-prone areas and to remove any accumulating ice or woody debris. DEC permits and authorization are not required to remove debris unless stream banks or beds will be disturbed by debris removal and/or the use of heavy equipment. Municipalities and local governments are advised to contact DEC’s Regional Permit Administrators (https://www.dec.ny.gov/about/39381.html) if any assistance is required or to help determine if a permit is necessary.

~Meteorologist Christine Gregory