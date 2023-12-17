ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — It has been relatively quiet here in Rochester when it comes to snowfall. In fact, it’s not just Rochester that has been quiet, but other cities in different parts of the state as well.

Rochester has not seen the most or least amount of snow. To our east, Albany has seen the least amount of snowfall this season so far, only observing 5 inches. However, Albany is the closest to the normal amount of snowfall they would typically have up to this point. Still staying east of Rochester, Binghamton and Syracuse are neck and neck with the highest snowfall totals so far. While Binghamton isn’t too far below their normal amount, Syracuse is almost 16 inches below their normal average. This makes Syracuse the city with the furthest departure from normal on our map. Heading back to Rochester, we fall right in the middle. We haven’t seen the least or most amount of snow and we’re not the closest nor furthest from our normal snowfall. To our west, Buffalo has seen less snow and is furthest from their normal than we are in Rochester. It seems to be a quiet winter here after all.

However, this is not the quietest December that we have seen here in Rochester. The graphic above depicts the last 22 December snowfall totals for Rochester. Now, the average snowfall totals for Rochester in December from 1991 to 2020 is 22.3 inches. It seems that there was quite a mix of snowfall totals over the last 22 Decembers. There were some where we saw over 30 inches in just December alone while there were some where we didn’t even see 10 inches. As a reminder, Rochester usually averages about 100 inches of snow a year and we haven’t reached that average in the past 5 years. So far, in December of 2023, Rochester has seen 3.2 inches of snow. Now, we still have a week or so left in the month, but if there were to be no more snow for December, this would make December of 2023 the second least snowiest in the past 23 years. Our least snowiest December in Rochester happened in 2015 when we only saw 2.3 inches of snow the whole month. Be sure to keep an eye on our forecast to see when the next chance of snow will be and see if the 3.2 inches will increase.