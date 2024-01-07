HIGH WIND WARNINGS have been issued for Monroe, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Wayne and Ontario counties from 10am Tuesday to 4am Wednesday.

Through the remainder of Sunday occasional snow showers mixed in with cloudy skies remain possible as cold air rushes over the lakes and winds remain out of the northwest. These will wind down into early Monday morning as lows settle into the low 20s for most.

Monday, with a cold start it’s not a bad assumption to assume anything that looks wet is actually frozen and could be slick headed out the door. Be cautious, but your commute shouldn’t be slowed much by the weather. High pressure will be in control for the day, and while cloudy skies remain in the forecast, we will see some breaks of sun. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s for most.

Tuesday our next storm system arrives through the morning. The leading edge of this storm will likely be cold enough to bring an initial burst of snow into the morning and early afternoon. As warm air moves north though we’ll see everyone transition to rain through the evening hours. What’s falling from the sky isn’t the big impact from this storm though. Strong winds that will likely lead to outages and some tree damage will be the headline of this system.

Gusts begin to pick up in the afternoon and will peak through the evening across Western New York. The strongest winds will be found across areas of higher elevation to the south of Rochester, where peak gusts are likely to near or exceed 65mph in Wyoming county, and across the Bristol Hills. Outside of those areas, most are anticipated to near or hit around 60mph for the strongest winds. These numbers are variable, and have room to change in the next few days so be sure to stay up to date!

Wednesday, remains breezy but into the daytime the damaging wind risk will have passed. Expect lake effect and lake enhanced rain and snow to begin to set-up as cold air rushes in as winds shift out of the southwest. Winds will be sustained around 10-20mph, while gusts will be around 30-35mph.

A passing clipper system on Thursday will keep the chance of rain and snow showers off the lakes going providing some fresh energy and cold air. We’ll watch this time period for some accumulating snow across the higher elevations more likely than not, we’ll get into more details though as we get closer.

Longer term towards the end of the 8-Day we’re tracking another potential weekend system not unlike the one we expect on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll be watching it closely and get into the details in time.