Heat Advisory issued for Wednesday, heat index of middle to upper 90s likely, few places touching 100 degrees

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We may be a week and a half away from the official start of summer, but we’re in for a preview of the season with some serious heat Wednesday in our region.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the area from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

JUST IN: A Heat Advisory has been issued for the area from 12pm-7pm Wednesday. Heat index values in the middle to upper 90s are likely with a few places touching 100 degrees. — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) June 9, 2020

Heat index values in the middle to upper 90s are likely with a few places touching 100 degrees.

As schools remain closed, so do playgrounds as temperatures break 90 degrees. According to City of Rochester officials, a cool sweep is triggered after July 1. That is with the assumption that kids are in school through at least May.

This year, of course, even with kids out of school due to the coronavirus, there is still no cool sweep, and few ways to escape the heat.

City officials say they have been having conversations on how to help keep people cool while still staying socially distant.

