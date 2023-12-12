ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Gusty winds are causing scattered power outages throughout the Rochester region Tuesday.

While far from a severe wind event, you may want to at least secure your Christmas decorations or get those garbage cans inside.

The National Weather Service has issued wind advisories, but only for Genesee and Orleans Counties. Yet, gusts near 30 mph have been reported at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

As of 1:00 p.m. Rochester Gas and Electric is reporting fewer than 100 outages in Monroe County, after originally seeing about 1500 outages, mostly in Perinton.

National Grid is reporting only a few scattered outages, with most of their issues closer to Buffalo.

